WHO assures that metapneumovirus from China is not a threat

The respiratory virus spreading in China, known as human metapneumovirus hMPV, is not new and does not pose a serious threat, according to the World Health Organization. This is reported by the United Nations in Geneva , citing a statement by World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris, UNN reports.

According to Margaret Harris, cases of such infections in China are expected to increase in winter, with seasonal flu being "by far the most common of them all.

Authorities report that hospital workloads are lower than at the same time last year, and no emergency or response measures have been declared - Margaret Harris said.

As for the metapneumovirus, it was first detected in 2001 and "has been present in the human population for a long time," the WHO spokeswoman said.

Margaret Harris added that it is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring and usually "causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold." Like any of the hundreds of known cold viruses, it can lead to more serious illness in patients with low immunity, especially in newborns and the elderly.

When asked about the mortality rate from hMPVs, Harris characterized it as "very, very low.

This is not a pathogen that usually causes death, except for the most vulnerable - summarized the WHO spokesperson.

For safety reasons, she recommended "simple" prevention measures such as wearing a mask, improving ventilation in enclosed spaces, and hand washing.

Speaking about another avian virus, H5N1, the World Health Organization spokeswoman assured that the risk from it remains "low.

Margaret Harris emphasized that it "does not circulate in the human body, but passes to people" who come into contact with poultry or dairy cattle.

The Center for Public Health reportsthat the situation with metapneumovirus in Ukraine is under control. There have been 13 cases of the disease, which is milder than the flu and rarely causes complications.