Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60201 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150454 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129059 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136562 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135043 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110977 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165454 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104518 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

WHO assures that metapneumovirus from China is not a threat

WHO assures that metapneumovirus from China is not a threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27239 views

The hMPV metapneumovirus spreading in China is not new and does not pose a serious threat. According to the WHO, the virus has a very low mortality rate and causes symptoms similar to the common cold.

The respiratory virus spreading in China, known as human metapneumovirus hMPV, is not new and does not pose a serious threat, according to the World Health Organization. This is reported by the United Nations in Geneva , citing a statement by World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris, UNN reports.

Details

According to Margaret Harris, cases of such infections in China are expected to increase in winter, with seasonal flu being "by far the most common of them all.

Authorities report that hospital workloads are lower than at the same time last year, and no emergency or response measures have been declared

- Margaret Harris said.

As for the metapneumovirus, it was first detected in 2001 and "has been present in the human population for a long time," the WHO spokeswoman said.

Margaret Harris added that it is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring and usually "causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold." Like any of the hundreds of known cold viruses, it can lead to more serious illness in patients with low immunity, especially in newborns and the elderly.

When asked about the mortality rate from hMPVs, Harris characterized it as "very, very low.

This is not a pathogen that usually causes death, except for the most vulnerable

- summarized the WHO spokesperson.

For safety reasons, she recommended "simple" prevention measures such as wearing a mask, improving ventilation in enclosed spaces, and hand washing.

Speaking about another avian virus, H5N1, the World Health Organization spokeswoman assured that the risk from it remains "low.

Margaret Harris emphasized that it "does not circulate in the human body, but passes to people" who come into contact with poultry or dairy cattle.

Recall

The Center for Public Health reportsthat the situation with metapneumovirus in Ukraine is under control. There have been 13 cases of the disease, which is milder than the flu and rarely causes complications.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

