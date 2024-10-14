WHO approves monkeypox vaccine for adolescents
The WHO has approved Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine for vaccination of adolescents aged 12-17. The company is also preparing for clinical trials of the vaccine for children aged 2-12.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine for vaccinating adolescents. This was reported by Reutersand UNN.
It is noted that people aged 12 to 17 are considered particularly vulnerable to outbreaks of the disease.
The WHO has approved the vaccine for vaccinating children aged 12 to 17, after the European Medicines Regulatory Authority did so in September.
The Danish company Bavarian Nordic is also preparing to conduct a clinical trial to assess the safety of the vaccine for children aged 2 to 12 years. This will potentially expand the scope of the drug's use.
The WHO has also prequalified the Jynneos vaccine for adolescents.
The United States Food and Drug Administration had previously approved the vaccine only for adults aged 18 and older. However, during the smallpox outbreak in 2022, it allowed the use of Jynneos for adolescents.
In August , the WHO approved the first monkeypox vaccine from Bavarian Nordic.
MVA-BN vaccine can be administered to people over 18 years of age in 2 doses, 4 weeks apart. It is also allowed to use one dose during an outbreak if the supply of the vaccine is limited.
In the summer, the Ministry of Health announced that Ukraine has a vaccine against monkeypox for risk groups. In 2024, 1,367 vaccinations were performed.