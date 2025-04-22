As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 38 - OVA

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 38 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

... the number of victims is increasing every hour. Already 38 residents of Zaporizhzhia have applied to doctors. Among the wounded are seven children - Fedorov said.

He also said that 13 people remain in hospitals, including five children.

A man who was taken to the hospital with a severe penetrating wound has already been operated on. Doctors assess his condition as stable. All victims are receiving the necessary assistance - Fedorov added.

Addition

The Russians struck a residential high-rise building in the afternoon.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, stated that Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire on civilian objects remains in force, but Russia needs a serious willingness to talk about it.