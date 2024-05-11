White House: US aid flow will allow Ukraine to survive through 2024

The administration of US President Joe Biden is confident that Ukraine will withstand the intensified attacks that Russia has launched on the front line. This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby on May 10, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"We expected Russia to launch an offensive on Kharkiv and have been working closely with Ukraine to help them prepare. In the coming weeks, Russia is likely to increase the intensity of its attacks and deploy additional troops in an effort to create a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border," the White House official said.

He also expressed confidence in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and assured that the US administration is working around the clock to provide the Armed Forces with the equipment and weapons necessary to defend against these attacks.

Kirby emphasized that the supplies from the United States include ammunition, artillery shells, and anti-tank weapons, much of which has already been delivered to Ukraine.

He also recalled that US President Joe Biden had signed another $400 million aid package for Ukraine earlier that day.

Russia has made tactical gains in eastern Ukraine, Kirby pointed out, particularly in recent months, "while we waited for Congress to respond to the president's request for additional funding.

It is possible, the official suggested, that Russia will make further gains in the coming weeks. "But we don't expect any major breakthroughs, the flow of US aid will allow Ukraine to withstand these attacks through 2024," the official said.

Kirby emphasized that the allies must "move with a sense of urgency" to help Ukraine get what it needs on the battlefield.

He also added that Ukraine "retains key advantages in this fight" and that Ukrainian troops "remain a resilient and effective fighting force that inflicts significant losses on the Russian military.

"In short, the road ahead will be challenging, but no one should underestimate the Ukrainian people and no one should underestimate President Biden's commitment and determination to support Ukraine," Kirby concluded.