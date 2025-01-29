White House: $50 million was to be used to buy condoms for Gaza, but funds have been suspended

The US government under Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that it is blocking $50 million in condom funding for the Gaza Strip, an amount approved by the Biden administration.

The White House claims that the previous administration allocated $50 million for a condom distribution program in the Gaza Strip.

The Administration of US President Donald Trump says it has suspended the payment of the relevant government money.

These expenses were revealed in Trump's first week in office, including by the new Department of Government Efficiency, headed by tech billionaire Elon Musk. However, there is currently no evidence to support the claim. A former senior Biden official dismissed it as a “fever dream,” the Times notes.

Andrew Miller, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Palestinian-Israeli Affairs under former US President Joe Biden, calls this statement “astonishing.

“It's quite possible that $50 million is set aside for sexual health or something like that, which includes gynecology and a lot of other services, but definitely not just condoms,” Miller said.

