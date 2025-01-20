Biden left a note for Trump at the White House

US President Joe Biden said he left a note to the new head of America Donald Trump, but did not disclose its contents, reports UNN citing Sky news.

Shortly before the start of the inauguration ceremony for US President Joe Biden was asked if he left Donald Trump a note at the White House.

The now former president replied, “Yes.

When asked what he wrote, Biden said: “It's between Trump and me.

Trump famously disregarded many of the traditions of the transfer of power when Biden took over in 2020, but left a letter for the new Democrat.

