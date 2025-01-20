ukenru
Biden left a note for Trump at the White House

Biden left a note for Trump at the White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50328 views

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he left a note for Donald Trump at the White House. The content of the message Biden decided to keep secret, calling it a private matter between him and Trump.

US President Joe Biden said he left a note to the new head of America Donald Trump, but did not disclose its contents, reports UNN citing Sky news.

Details

Shortly before the start of the inauguration ceremony for US President Joe Biden was asked if he left Donald Trump a note at the White House.

The now former president replied, “Yes.

When asked what he wrote, Biden said: “It's between Trump and me.

Trump famously disregarded many of the traditions of the transfer of power when Biden took over in 2020, but left a letter for the new Democrat.

As civilians: Biden and Harris have left Capitol Hill20.01.2025, 20:35 • 94053 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

