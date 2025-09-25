"White Business Club" shrank by more than a quarter in a quarter, including a decrease in the number of IT companies
Kyiv • UNN
The number of companies and individual entrepreneurs in the "White Business Club" decreased by 26% over the last quarter, to 6619 companies and 530 individual entrepreneurs. The number of IT companies in the club also decreased by 63 units.
Over the last quarter, the number of businesses in Ukraine that meet transparent business standards decreased by 26%. 6,619 companies and 530 individual entrepreneurs are currently on the updated list of the White Business Club. This was reported by "Opendatabot," writes UNN.
Details
As of mid-September 2025, the "White Business Club" includes 6619 companies (92.6%) and 530 individual entrepreneurs (7.4%). In both cases, the trade sector ranks first — 1485 (22.4%) and 200 (37.7%) respectively.
The tax Club includes 355 companies, or 5.4%, that belong to the "Information and Telecommunications" category. This is 63 companies fewer than in July.
Also in this category are 19 individual entrepreneurs, or 3.6% of the total.
By the way, the majority of the 530 individual entrepreneurs in the tax VIP club are men (60%), while women make up 38%.
Among the regions, Kyiv predictably leads with 1,689 companies (25.5%), while Dnipropetrovsk (631), Kyiv Oblast (498), Lviv Oblast (467), and Poltava Oblast (311) also have a significant share.
20 companies from the list had revenues exceeding UAH 10 billion in 2024, and another 220 had revenues from UAH 1 billion to UAH 10 billion. The most numerous group is companies with a turnover of UAH 10 million to UAH 100 million — 2751 participants. Another 130 companies did not submit financial statements for the past year, and 24 remain with closed data.
