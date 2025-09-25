"White Business Club" shrank by more than a quarter in a quarter, including a decrease in the number of IT companies

Over the last quarter, the number of businesses in Ukraine that meet transparent business standards decreased by 26%. 6,619 companies and 530 individual entrepreneurs are currently on the updated list of the White Business Club. This was reported by "Opendatabot," writes UNN.

Details

As of mid-September 2025, the "White Business Club" includes 6619 companies (92.6%) and 530 individual entrepreneurs (7.4%). In both cases, the trade sector ranks first — 1485 (22.4%) and 200 (37.7%) respectively.

The tax Club includes 355 companies, or 5.4%, that belong to the "Information and Telecommunications" category. This is 63 companies fewer than in July.

Also in this category are 19 individual entrepreneurs, or 3.6% of the total.

By the way, the majority of the 530 individual entrepreneurs in the tax VIP club are men (60%), while women make up 38%.

Among the regions, Kyiv predictably leads with 1,689 companies (25.5%), while Dnipropetrovsk (631), Kyiv Oblast (498), Lviv Oblast (467), and Poltava Oblast (311) also have a significant share.

20 companies from the list had revenues exceeding UAH 10 billion in 2024, and another 220 had revenues from UAH 1 billion to UAH 10 billion. The most numerous group is companies with a turnover of UAH 10 million to UAH 100 million — 2751 participants. Another 130 companies did not submit financial statements for the past year, and 24 remain with closed data.

