Only 0.63% of Ukrainian companies joined the tax White Business Club: research data

In Ukraine, 8,882 companies were able to join the tax Club of White Business – this equals 0.63%. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

This refers to enterprises that must demonstrate transparency and conscientiously pay taxes. The register is constantly updated: 4,113 companies have joined the list since the beginning of the year, while 3,228 have left.

The largest number of Club representatives are in the trade sector. Of these, 22% of companies are engaged in wholesale or retail trade or motor vehicle repair. In second place is the processing industry (16%), and third is agriculture, forestry, and fishing (14%). Next come real estate (8%) and administrative services (7%).

Most of these businesses were registered in the following regions:

Kyiv - 25%;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 9%

Kyiv and Lviv regions – 7% each;

Kharkiv region – 5%.

Recall

Since 2021, 8,644 new agricultural companies have been registered in Ukraine. Most new companies appeared in Odesa region, Kyiv, and Lviv region, and 1,738 agricultural firms changed their region of activity, of which 346 moved to western regions.