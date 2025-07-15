While the price is favorable: China to increase oil imports to 140 million barrels for its strategic reserves

As long as prices remain below $80 per barrel, China will purchase tens of millions of barrels for its strategic oil reserves. This is reported by Bloomberg, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Aiming to maintain imports at a "high level" and ensure soft commercial demand, China is likely to purchase 140 million barrels of oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserves, with delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. This is stated in a note from industry consultant Energy Aspects. It is added that China will continue purchases as long as prices remain below $80 per barrel.

According to Bloomberg's calculations based on customs data, thanks to near-record purchases from Iran, China imported 12.2 million barrels per day last month. This is the highest figure in almost two years.

Recall

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, Reuters writes, after a prolonged 50-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Russia to end Russia's war in Ukraine eased supply concerns. But Trump's tariff plan continues to put pressure on the economy.