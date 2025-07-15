While the price is favorable: China to increase oil imports to 140 million barrels for its strategic reserves

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:57 AM • 10327 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 6834 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 16548 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 22539 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 60729 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 62175 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 89347 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 74522 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55303 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 43746 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.7m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISWJuly 15, 02:12 AM • 44262 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against RussiaJuly 15, 02:31 AM • 42357 views
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 11347 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damaged05:59 AM • 19104 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 19230 views
Publications
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 10327 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 16548 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 60729 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 70489 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 85919 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 19320 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 59092 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 62937 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 58611 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 144037 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

While the price is favorable: China to increase oil imports to 140 million barrels for its strategic reserves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2284 views

China plans to purchase 140 million barrels of oil for its strategic reserves by the first quarter of 2026, as long as prices remain below $80 per barrel. This will ensure a high level of imports and soft commercial demand.

While the price is favorable: China to increase oil imports to 140 million barrels for its strategic reserves

As long as prices remain below $80 per barrel, China will purchase tens of millions of barrels for its strategic oil reserves. This is reported by Bloomberg, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Aiming to maintain imports at a "high level" and ensure soft commercial demand, China is likely to purchase 140 million barrels of oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserves, with delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. This is stated in a note from industry consultant Energy Aspects. It is added that China will continue purchases as long as prices remain below $80 per barrel.

According to Bloomberg's calculations based on customs data, thanks to near-record purchases from Iran, China imported 12.2 million barrels per day last month. This is the highest figure in almost two years.

Recall

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, Reuters writes, after a prolonged 50-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Russia to end Russia's war in Ukraine eased supply concerns. But Trump's tariff plan continues to put pressure on the economy.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
China
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9