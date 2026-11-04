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Which legal position of the Supreme Court is cited most often — infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The position on recalculating payments to military personnel has a record number of nearly 279,000 citations. Pension cases come next.

Which legal position of the Supreme Court is cited most often — infographic

The most popular legal position of the Supreme Court appears in court rulings nearly 279,000 times. Opendatabot reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The absolute record-holder is the legal position in a case concerning the recalculation of military personnel’s financial support.

Next is the position concerning pension supplements for former employees of internal affairs agencies, with more than 205,000 citations. In third place is the position concerning the recalculation of military pensions, with more than 182,000 citations.

Among the most frequently cited are also legal positions concerning pension payments to those affected by the Chornobyl disaster, credit agreements, the collection of interest and penalties on loans, as well as reimbursement of legal assistance costs

 - the post says.

Let us recall

Earlier, UNN reported how the amount of alimony is determined and deducted from military personnel’s financial support.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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