When will the metro service to "Lisova" station resume, and how are the buses running? The mayor of Kyiv answered

Train service between the "Lisova" and "Akademmistechko" stations is planned to resume as usual this evening. Trains will not stop at the "Chernihivska" station. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the mayor, more than 70 specialists were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack on the "Chernihivska" station.

All broken glass and construction debris have been completely cleared from the station. Work on repairing the damaged tracks and contact rail is at the final stage. Restoration of the power supply and train traffic control systems is underway. These works are the most complicated. They have been ongoing since the night.

We plan to resume train service between the "Lisova" and "Akademmistechko" stations as usual this evening. Trains will run without stopping at the "Chernihivska" station — until it is repaired - Klitschko reported.

It should be added

Due to damage to the metro infrastructure, the number of buses on routes No. 1-M and 118 has been increased in Kyiv to improve connections between the city's districts.

The following have been added to temporary route No. 1-M:

▫️3 buses that will run between the "Lisova" and "Darnytsia" metro stations;

▫️12 buses that will run from the "Lisova" metro station to the "Palats Sportu" metro station.

This will ensure connections with the central part of the city, particularly in the event of an air-raid alert. At the same time, it will help avoid excessive load on the "Darnytsia" metro station - Klitschko summarized.

Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning