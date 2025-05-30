When Musk entered Trump's orbit of influence, he began using drugs more intensively - NYT

$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 2296 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 17647 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 39160 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 37918 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 56096 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 67063 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 50724 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 31519 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29106 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153456 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Publications
Exclusives
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 25317 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 36655 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 48790 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 56063 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 67037 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

When Musk entered Trump's orbit of influence, he began using drugs more intensively - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

According to the NYT, Elon Musk used drugs heavily when he became an ally of Donald Trump. This included ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms.

When Musk entered Trump's orbit of influence, he began using drugs more intensively - NYT

When Elon Musk became one of Donald Trump's closest allies last year, leading boisterous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he began using drugs much more heavily than previously thought. This was reported by The New York Times, citing people familiar with his activities, reports UNN.

Details

Musk's drug use went far beyond episodic use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known consequence of chronic use. He took ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily first-aid kit that contained about 20 pills, including those labeled with the stimulant Adderall

- the report said.

The New York Times writes that it is unclear whether the 53-year-old Musk was using drugs when he became an integral part of the White House this year and was given the authority to cut federal bureaucracy. But he has displayed erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi, and distorting his responses in a staged interview.

At the same time, according to documents and interviews, Musk's family life was becoming increasingly turbulent as he had to negotiate intersecting romantic relationships and private lawsuits involving his teenage children.

Musk and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment this week regarding his drug use and personal life. He previously claimed he was prescribed ketamine for depression and took it about every two weeks. And he told his biographer, "I really don't like doing illegal drugs."

The White House did not respond to questions about whether it had asked Musk to take drug tests.

It is noted that last year, when he entered the political arena, some people who knew him were concerned about his frequent drug use, mood swings, and obsession with wanting to have more children. This version of his behavior is based on personal messages received by The Times, as well as interviews with more than a dozen people who knew him or worked with him.

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For? 30.05.25, 13:40 • 52963 views

Addition

Against the backdrop of American billionaire Elon Musk's decision to step down as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a senior official in US President Donald Trump's administration reported that he will continue to work as an unofficial adviser to the president and may potentially attend White House meetings in the future.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
