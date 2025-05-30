When Musk entered Trump's orbit of influence, he began using drugs more intensively - NYT

When Elon Musk became one of Donald Trump's closest allies last year, leading boisterous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he began using drugs much more heavily than previously thought. This was reported by The New York Times, citing people familiar with his activities, reports UNN.

Musk's drug use went far beyond episodic use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known consequence of chronic use. He took ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily first-aid kit that contained about 20 pills, including those labeled with the stimulant Adderall - the report said.

The New York Times writes that it is unclear whether the 53-year-old Musk was using drugs when he became an integral part of the White House this year and was given the authority to cut federal bureaucracy. But he has displayed erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi, and distorting his responses in a staged interview.

At the same time, according to documents and interviews, Musk's family life was becoming increasingly turbulent as he had to negotiate intersecting romantic relationships and private lawsuits involving his teenage children.

Musk and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment this week regarding his drug use and personal life. He previously claimed he was prescribed ketamine for depression and took it about every two weeks. And he told his biographer, "I really don't like doing illegal drugs."

The White House did not respond to questions about whether it had asked Musk to take drug tests.

It is noted that last year, when he entered the political arena, some people who knew him were concerned about his frequent drug use, mood swings, and obsession with wanting to have more children. This version of his behavior is based on personal messages received by The Times, as well as interviews with more than a dozen people who knew him or worked with him.

Against the backdrop of American billionaire Elon Musk's decision to step down as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a senior official in US President Donald Trump's administration reported that he will continue to work as an unofficial adviser to the president and may potentially attend White House meetings in the future.