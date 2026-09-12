$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
11:27 PM • 8260 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 11, 08:23 PM • 12620 views
The EU postponed the decision on extending sanctions against Russia - media
September 11, 06:45 PM • 14787 views
Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"
September 11, 05:14 PM • 13249 views
UKRNAFTA filling stations will suspend operations during the "yellow" and "red" alert levels
September 11, 04:19 PM • 19099 views
"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict
September 11, 03:15 PM • 17651 views
MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property
Exclusive
September 11, 02:00 PM • 18661 views
Rain and almost summer-like heat — what weather to expect in Ukraine tomorrow
September 11, 01:20 PM • 20023 views
Metropolitan Tikhon, who is Putin’s spiritual mentor, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia
September 11, 12:50 PM • 21251 views
"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar
September 11, 11:51 AM • 19121 views
Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.3m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
A woman was stabbed to death in the entrance of a building in OdesaSeptember 11, 05:01 PM • 9514 views
Evil must be punished — Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attackPhotoSeptember 11, 05:29 PM • 4260 views
Two districts in Odesa were left without water due to an emergency power outageSeptember 11, 05:43 PM • 3690 views
"It needs to be introduced now" — Zelenskyy called on the United States to support Graham's sanctions packageSeptember 11, 06:22 PM • 2518 views
There has not yet been a single hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean this season due to El NiñoSeptember 11, 07:56 PM • 3414 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 36314 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 38587 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 59675 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 71185 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 74557 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Potap
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 25415 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 39523 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 41670 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 40203 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 37294 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Film
Series

What is celebrated on September 12 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

In Ukraine, September 12 is celebrated as Cinema Day and Physical Culture and Sports Day. Around the world, first aid, video games, and South-South cooperation are commemorated.

What is celebrated on September 12 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 12, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Cinema Day and Physical Culture and Sports Day; worldwide, under the auspices of the UN, South-South Cooperation Day and World First Aid Day are observed, as well as International Video Game Day. According to the new style, the church calendar commemorates Hieromartyr Autonomus and marks the Leave-taking of the Feast of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos; according to the old style, it commemorates Saints Alexander, John, and Paul, Patriarchs of Constantinople, UNN writes.

Ukrainian Cinema Day

An official professional holiday for cinematographers and admirers of domestic screen art, celebrated on the second Saturday of September in accordance with a 1996 decree of the President of Ukraine.

The date is dedicated to the rich history of Ukrainian cinema—from Alfred Fedetsky's first film shoots in Kharkiv at the end of the 19th century, and the silent-film masterpieces of Oleksandr Dovzhenko and the “poetic cinema” of Serhii Paradzhanov and Ivan Mykolaichuk, to contemporary national films that win awards at the most prestigious international film festivals in Cannes, Berlin, and Venice, as well as at the Oscars.

Physical Culture and Sports Day of Ukraine

An official holiday for teachers, coaches, professional athletes, and all supporters of an active lifestyle, celebrated annually on the second Saturday of September in accordance with a 1994 presidential decree.

The event highlights the importance of mass sports and physical education in preserving the nation's health, and also honors the achievements of Ukrainian Olympians and Paralympians, who represent athletics, boxing, swimming, football, and other sports disciplines on the world stage.

“Behind every sports victory is the work and hopes of many people.” Zelensky on the Day of Physical Culture14.09.24, 15:10 • 26129 views

United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation

An official UN international observance established by the General Assembly in 2003 to commemorate the adoption on this day in 1978 of the Buenos Aires Plan of Action for Promoting and Implementing Technical Cooperation among Developing Countries.

The day is intended to highlight the economic, political, and social achievements of the regions of the Global South, as well as to promote the exchange of technologies, expertise, trade, and investment among the countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

World First Aid Day

A global medical and social observance established in 2000 by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, traditionally held on the second Saturday of September.

The event is dedicated to raising public awareness of basic emergency first-aid skills that can save the lives of victims during the first critical minutes after accidents, disasters, or other emergencies.

International Video Game Day

An unofficial holiday for gamers, developers, programmers, and digital artists around the world.

The event celebrates the multibillion-dollar interactive entertainment industry and its historical evolution—from the first text-based games and arcade machines to today’s spectacular esports disciplines, virtual-reality systems, and complex game-design projects with deep storylines.

Russia recruits youth for war through video games and promises of safe service - CCD22.05.26, 14:57 • 3652 views

Leave-taking of the Feast of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers observe the Leave-taking of the Feast of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos, concluding the eight-day period of afterfeast for this Great Feast.

On this day, they also commemorate Hieromartyr Autonomus, Bishop of Italy, who moved to Bithynia at the end of the 3rd century during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian, converted many pagans to Christianity, and built a church in honor of the Archangel Michael, where he later suffered a martyr's death at the hands of a pagan mob.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the holy hierarchs Alexander, John, and Paul, Patriarchs of Constantinople, who in the 4th–6th centuries selflessly defended Orthodox teaching against the Arian and Monothelite heresies. They also remember Saint Alexander of Svir, a prominent ascetic of northern Rus' and the founder of a 15th-century monastery, who became renowned for his ascetic feats, prayer, and strict monastic rule.

The Georgian Church condemned the use of the name of Saint Gabriel by a Russian Armed Forces unit fighting against Ukraine10.09.26, 21:07 • 3466 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietySportsCulture
Film
Buenos Aires
United Nations
Venice
Cannes
Ukraine
Berlin
Kharkiv