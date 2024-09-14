“Behind every sports victory is the work and hopes of many people.” Zelensky on the Day of Physical Culture
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of the work of all those who stand behind sports victories.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian athletes on the Day of Physical Culture, UNN reports .
Today is the Day of Physical Culture and Sports. Behind every sports victory is the work and hopes of many people. It often happens that we do not see their emotions and experiences. But without their work, there are no sports achievements. Likewise, there is no great sport without the daily work of physical education teachers, sports clubs, schools, clubs - the entire sports infrastructure of the country
He also showed photos of Ukrainian athletes.
