Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

“Behind every sports victory is the work and hopes of many people.” Zelensky on the Day of Physical Culture

“Behind every sports victory is the work and hopes of many people.” Zelensky on the Day of Physical Culture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26005 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of the work of all those who stand behind sports victories.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian athletes on the Day of Physical Culture, UNN reports .

Today is the Day of Physical Culture and Sports. Behind every sports victory is the work and hopes of many people. It often happens that we do not see their emotions and experiences. But without their work, there are no sports achievements. Likewise, there is no great sport without the daily work of physical education teachers, sports clubs, schools, clubs - the entire sports infrastructure of the country

- the President wrote.

He also showed photos of Ukrainian athletes.

Recall

Yaroslava Maguchikh won for the third time in a row in the Diamond League high jump final, while Iryna Gerashchenko was third.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietySports

