“Behind every sports victory is the work and hopes of many people.” Zelensky on the Day of Physical Culture

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian athletes on the Day of Physical Culture, UNN reports .

Today is the Day of Physical Culture and Sports. Behind every sports victory is the work and hopes of many people. It often happens that we do not see their emotions and experiences. But without their work, there are no sports achievements. Likewise, there is no great sport without the daily work of physical education teachers, sports clubs, schools, clubs - the entire sports infrastructure of the country - the President wrote.

He also showed photos of Ukrainian athletes.

Recall

Yaroslava Maguchikh won for the third time in a row in the Diamond League high jump final, while Iryna Gerashchenko was third.