Western veterans on F-16 fighters have begun combat patrols in the skies over Kyiv region – Intelligence

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
05:19 PM • 7990 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 13704 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 14704 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 26049 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 23979 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 45111 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25514 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29235 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35304 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37986 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
0.8m/s
81%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19890 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 27822 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 19049 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it hasFebruary 16, 02:49 PM • 10123 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 7680 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 7076 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 19161 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 26043 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 45105 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 80721 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 3108 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 7858 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19983 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 27682 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 31207 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Film

Western veterans on F-16 fighters have begun combat patrols in the skies over Kyiv region – Intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

A secret international F-16 squadron of US and Dutch veterans is patrolling the skies over Kyiv region. The pilots detect and destroy cruise missiles and drones, sharing their experience with Ukrainian pilots.

Western veterans on F-16 fighters have begun combat patrols in the skies over Kyiv region – Intelligence

Intelligence Online reported on the creation of a secret international F-16 fighter squadron, which includes experienced veteran pilots from the United States and the Netherlands. Together with Ukrainian pilots, foreign specialists conduct regular patrols of the airspace around the capital, strengthening the existing air defense system. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to journalists, the international unit was formed in strict secrecy to integrate NATO's experience into Ukrainian combat realities as quickly as possible. Veterans from the Netherlands and the United States have many years of experience operating F-16s in conflict zones in the Middle East and Afghanistan, which allows them to work effectively with high-tech onboard systems.

Two out of four "Zircons", 52 out of 62 drones neutralized during the Russian attack16.02.26, 09:34 • 4790 views

Their main activity is the detection and destruction of Kalibr and Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as combating massive attacks of attack drones during night shifts.

Terms of service and specifics of squadron training

According to media reports, foreign pilots work in Ukraine on the basis of six-month contracts with the right to further extension. Although the squadron is not formally advertised in public command structures, its contribution is considered critical for transferring practical skills to Ukrainian crews, who have only recently mastered this type of aircraft.

The participation of Western professionals allows the Air Force to use the full range of F-16 capabilities, including complex algorithms for intercepting targets in night conditions and with intensive use of electronic warfare equipment.

GRU special unit destroyed Pantsir, radar, and Russian combat boat in occupied Crimea16.02.26, 18:28 • 2074 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
NATO
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon