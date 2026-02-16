Western veterans on F-16 fighters have begun combat patrols in the skies over Kyiv region – Intelligence
A secret international F-16 squadron of US and Dutch veterans is patrolling the skies over Kyiv region. The pilots detect and destroy cruise missiles and drones, sharing their experience with Ukrainian pilots.
Intelligence Online reported on the creation of a secret international F-16 fighter squadron, which includes experienced veteran pilots from the United States and the Netherlands. Together with Ukrainian pilots, foreign specialists conduct regular patrols of the airspace around the capital, strengthening the existing air defense system. This was reported by UNN.
Details
According to journalists, the international unit was formed in strict secrecy to integrate NATO's experience into Ukrainian combat realities as quickly as possible. Veterans from the Netherlands and the United States have many years of experience operating F-16s in conflict zones in the Middle East and Afghanistan, which allows them to work effectively with high-tech onboard systems.
Their main activity is the detection and destruction of Kalibr and Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as combating massive attacks of attack drones during night shifts.
Terms of service and specifics of squadron training
According to media reports, foreign pilots work in Ukraine on the basis of six-month contracts with the right to further extension. Although the squadron is not formally advertised in public command structures, its contribution is considered critical for transferring practical skills to Ukrainian crews, who have only recently mastered this type of aircraft.
The participation of Western professionals allows the Air Force to use the full range of F-16 capabilities, including complex algorithms for intercepting targets in night conditions and with intensive use of electronic warfare equipment.
