GRU special unit destroyed Pantsir, radar, and Russian combat boat in occupied Crimea

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 1316 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 5736 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15826 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 17128 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 36439 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 23683 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28187 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34487 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37089 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 76539 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.3m/s
77%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 25787 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 23669 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12723 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 18173 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 10408 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 10633 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15823 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 36434 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 76538 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 126240 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
France
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 130 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12874 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 25479 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 29227 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 37111 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

GRU special unit destroyed Pantsir, radar, and Russian combat boat in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

As noted by intelligence, Ukrainian fighters continue to systematically destroy elements of the Russian Armed Forces' defense on the peninsula. This time, a surface-to-air missile system, a radar station, and a Russian combat boat were hit.

GRU special unit destroyed Pantsir, radar, and Russian combat boat in occupied Crimea

The "Ghosts" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck a number of valuable samples of Russian military equipment in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea last week. This was reported by the GUR, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in intelligence, Ukrainian fighters continue to systematically destroy elements of the Russian Armed Forces' defense on the peninsula. This time, a surface-to-air missile system, a radar station, and a Russian military combat boat were hit.

According to the GUR, as a result of the operation, the "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system, the "Nebo-U" radar system, and the Project 02510 "BK-16" landing craft were hit. 

"Ghosts" of HUR successfully destroyed Russian air defense systems and other military facilities in Crimea26.12.25, 14:52 • 3307 views

The intelligence emphasized that the destroyed equipment, valued at millions of dollars, was turned into scrap metal thanks to the professional actions of Ukrainian military intelligence officers.

The GUR also released a video showing the moments of the destruction of Russian equipment and emphasized that the armed struggle for the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine continues.

Recall

Ukrainian intelligence published information about 39 enterprises of the Kalashnikov concern, some of which are still not under sanctions. These companies produce reconnaissance and attack drones, guided munitions, and other military equipment.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Crimea