GRU special unit destroyed Pantsir, radar, and Russian combat boat in occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
As noted by intelligence, Ukrainian fighters continue to systematically destroy elements of the Russian Armed Forces' defense on the peninsula. This time, a surface-to-air missile system, a radar station, and a Russian combat boat were hit.
The "Ghosts" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck a number of valuable samples of Russian military equipment in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea last week. This was reported by the GUR, reports UNN.
Details
According to the GUR, as a result of the operation, the "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system, the "Nebo-U" radar system, and the Project 02510 "BK-16" landing craft were hit.
The intelligence emphasized that the destroyed equipment, valued at millions of dollars, was turned into scrap metal thanks to the professional actions of Ukrainian military intelligence officers.
The GUR also released a video showing the moments of the destruction of Russian equipment and emphasized that the armed struggle for the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine continues.
