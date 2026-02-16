$43.100.11
Two out of four "Zircons", 52 out of 62 drones neutralized during the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with four "Zircon" missiles, one ballistic missile, one Kh-31P, and 62 drones. Two "Zircons" and 52 drones were shot down; information regarding the three missiles is being clarified.

Two out of four "Zircons", 52 out of 62 drones neutralized during the Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with four Zircon missiles, one ballistic missile, and one Kh-31P, as well as 62 drones; two Zircons and 52 drones were shot down or suppressed, and information regarding three enemy missiles is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 16 (from 18:00 on February 15), the enemy attacked with four Zircon anti-ship missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Bryansk region, a Kh-31P guided air-launched missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as 62 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed two Zircon anti-ship missiles and 52 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones. One missile and 9 attack UAVs were recorded to have hit 8 locations, and downed (debris) fell at 2 locations. Information regarding three enemy missiles is being clarified.

- reported the Air Force.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine