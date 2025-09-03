$41.370.05
Western regions of Ukraine suffered a massive attack overnight: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

On the night of September 3, the western regions of Ukraine suffered a massive enemy attack. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi regions and Lutsk report infrastructure damage and air defense operations.

Western regions of Ukraine were subjected to a massive enemy attack on the night of Wednesday, September 3. This was reported by UNN with reference to local authorities.

Details

Thus, according to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, the enemy attacked the regional center with combat drones this night.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries. Thank you to the air defense forces for their work

- Kozytskyi wrote.

In turn, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported that the region had been subjected to a combined enemy attack, and air defense forces were working.

The target was an infrastructure facility. Preliminarily, there were no casualties. A fire broke out as a result of the attack. All relevant services were involved

- Onyshchuk reported.

Meanwhile, Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by missiles and drones twice - at night and in the morning.

Air defense forces were working. There are shootdowns, but there is also damage. Fortunately, no information about injured or dead has been received yet. As of now, a fire has been reported on the territory of a garage complex, a trolleybus has been damaged, windows in residential buildings have been broken, and non-residential premises have been damaged.

- Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, said.

And in Lutsk, civilian infrastructure was damaged due to Russian shelling. According to the city mayor Ihor Polishchuk, 2 garages and an outbuilding burned down, another outbuilding was damaged by debris. At the same time, a private cargo truck completely burned out.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Ukraine
Lutsk