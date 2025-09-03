Enemy attack on Znamianka: five injured, damaged houses

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, five people are known to have been injured. In addition, 17 residential buildings were damaged. Medics are providing assistance to the injured, and there is no threat to people's lives.

The settlements of the community have been disconnected from electricity supply. SES and police officers, psychologists, and medics are working on site. Power engineers are restoring electricity supply. - Raykovych said.

Earlier, he reported about an enemy drone attack on the Znamianka community, particularly on facilities of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", as well as about fires in private households.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. At 0:11, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported a UAV crash in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

