September 2, 11:50 AM • 49365 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 80935 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 119371 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 134106 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 72879 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 135748 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 49502 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 87738 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53679 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108613 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Enemy attack on Znamianka: five injured, damaged houses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

On the night of September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad Oblast, causing damage to 17 residential buildings and power outages. Five people were injured as a result of the attack.

Enemy attack on Znamianka: five injured, damaged houses

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, five people are known to have been injured. In addition, 17 residential buildings were damaged. Medics are providing assistance to the injured, and there is no threat to people's lives.

The settlements of the community have been disconnected from electricity supply. SES and police officers, psychologists, and medics are working on site. Power engineers are restoring electricity supply.

- Raykovych said.

Earlier, he reported about an enemy drone attack on the Znamianka community, particularly on facilities of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", as well as about fires in private households.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. At 0:11, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported a UAV crash in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

"Spotter" for the Philharmonic: SBU caught an FSB agent who was adjusting a drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi08.08.25, 15:18 • 3587 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kyiv