"Spotter" for the Philharmonic: SBU caught an FSB agent who was adjusting a drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 1138 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 18325 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 37114 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 29115 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 27311 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 47081 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 23437 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 53754 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 58245 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 29162 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
42%
755mm
Popular news
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 34697 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 34884 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 37798 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 48905 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 15018 views
Publications
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 15603 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 47085 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 49550 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 53756 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 58246 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 139222 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 155429 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 162694 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 152656 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 162140 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Fox News
Facebook

"Spotter" for the Philharmonic: SBU caught an FSB agent who was adjusting a drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting coordinates for a massive kamikaze drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi. The traitor, a local resident, was guiding "Shaheds" to the Philharmonic, university, and residential buildings.

"Spotter" for the Philharmonic: SBU caught an FSB agent who was adjusting a drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was collecting coordinates for a massive kamikaze drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi. During the strike on July 28, the philharmonic hall, university, and residential buildings were damaged. The traitor turned out to be a local resident recruited for pro-Kremlin posts on Telegram. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service detained a 47-year-old resident of Kirovohrad region who was transmitting precise geolocations to the Russian FSB for a kamikaze drone attack on civilian targets in Kropyvnytskyi. The strike, which occurred on July 28, has already been called one of the largest in this direction since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The targets of the enemy's "Shaheds" were not military facilities, but the regional philharmonic hall, university buildings, and residential areas. All of this was based on coordinates provided by the Russian agent. After the shelling, he also sent the occupiers a "report" describing the consequences so that they could refine their strikes in subsequent attacks.

The SBU investigation showed that the perpetrator was identified through his comments in pro-Russian Telegram channels, after which he was recruited by an FSB handler. The agent received clear instructions: to collect target coordinates, record the movement of Ukrainian troops and cargo, and set up video surveillance near railway infrastructure.

It was during an attempt to install a hidden camera near an important object that the agent was caught "red-handed." His phone was seized, containing evidence of his connection with the FSB and the coordinates he transmitted to the occupiers.

The man has been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason under martial law. He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for his actions.

Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detained8/7/25, 7:29 PM • 5490 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi