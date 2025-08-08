"Spotter" for the Philharmonic: SBU caught an FSB agent who was adjusting a drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was collecting coordinates for a massive kamikaze drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi. During the strike on July 28, the philharmonic hall, university, and residential buildings were damaged. The traitor turned out to be a local resident recruited for pro-Kremlin posts on Telegram. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service detained a 47-year-old resident of Kirovohrad region who was transmitting precise geolocations to the Russian FSB for a kamikaze drone attack on civilian targets in Kropyvnytskyi. The strike, which occurred on July 28, has already been called one of the largest in this direction since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The targets of the enemy's "Shaheds" were not military facilities, but the regional philharmonic hall, university buildings, and residential areas. All of this was based on coordinates provided by the Russian agent. After the shelling, he also sent the occupiers a "report" describing the consequences so that they could refine their strikes in subsequent attacks.

The SBU investigation showed that the perpetrator was identified through his comments in pro-Russian Telegram channels, after which he was recruited by an FSB handler. The agent received clear instructions: to collect target coordinates, record the movement of Ukrainian troops and cargo, and set up video surveillance near railway infrastructure.

It was during an attempt to install a hidden camera near an important object that the agent was caught "red-handed." His phone was seized, containing evidence of his connection with the FSB and the coordinates he transmitted to the occupiers.

The man has been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason under martial law. He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for his actions.

