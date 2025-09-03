$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM • 51571 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 84055 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 121336 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 135848 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 73675 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 136599 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 49935 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 88077 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53780 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108712 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Attack on Ukraine from the sky: Poland scrambled aviation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Poland and allied countries scrambled aviation on the night of September 3 due to a missile and drone attack on Ukraine. These are preventive measures to ensure the security of Polish airspace.

Attack on Ukraine from the sky: Poland scrambled aviation

On the night of September 3, Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft due to a missile and drone attack on Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the page of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details

It is stated that in order to ensure the security of Polish airspace due to Russian strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces launched all necessary procedures.

Polish and allied aircraft are operating intensively in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems are at the highest level of readiness

- the report says.

It is noted that these actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threat zone.

"The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces monitors the current situation, and its subordinate forces and means remain fully ready for immediate response," the report states.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. At 0:11, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported the fall of a UAV in Desnianskyi district of the capital.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland