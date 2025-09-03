Attack on Ukraine from the sky: Poland scrambled aviation

On the night of September 3, Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft due to a missile and drone attack on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details

It is stated that in order to ensure the security of Polish airspace due to Russian strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces launched all necessary procedures.

Polish and allied aircraft are operating intensively in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems are at the highest level of readiness - the report says.

It is noted that these actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threat zone.

"The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces monitors the current situation, and its subordinate forces and means remain fully ready for immediate response," the report states.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. At 0:11, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported the fall of a UAV in Desnianskyi district of the capital.

Enemy attack on Znamianka: five injured, damaged houses