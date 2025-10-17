"We'll see" - Trump on Putin's possible refusal to meet Zelenskyy in Hungary

During the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump, journalists asked the American leader what would happen if Vladimir Putin refused to meet in Hungary, referring specifically to Zelenskyy's meeting with the Russian leader. Trump replied to journalists: "We'll see," UNN writes.

Details

When asked by journalists about a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in Hungary, the American president replied briefly: "We'll see."

At the same time, he confirmed that he had a long conversation with the Russian president the day before.

I think if President Putin wants to end the war, he will. I spoke with Putin for two and a half hours yesterday. I hope he wants to end the war – and President Zelenskyy wants that too.

— Trump noted.

Recall

Politico wrote that against the backdrop of planned talks between Trump and Zelenskyy and after the American leader's statements about an "offensive," Ukraine is considering a meeting on Friday to secure the necessary modern weapons.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy would ask America for Tomahawk missile supplies during a meeting in Washington.

It should be noted that before this, on October 13, US President stated that he would send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia continued the war.

Trump also emphasized that Russia does not want to end the war.

In addition, a few days ago, Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

However, yesterday, October 16, on the eve of the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump had a long conversation with Putin. Trump stated that a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams would take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Trump said that the topic of Tomahawk was raised during the conversation with Putin.

The head of the White House noted that the US has a large number of these missiles, but the country itself needs them.

According to Russian leader's aide Yuriy Ushakov, the phone conversation between Putin and Trump was initiated by the Russian side. Putin informed Trump about the alleged strategic initiative of Russian troops along the entire front line and emphasized that the use of "Tomahawks" could spoil relations between America and the Russian Federation.