Weather in Ukraine on October 27: where it will be warm and where to expect rain
Kyiv • UNN
Partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from +10 to +18 degrees is expected in Ukraine on October 27. Light rains are possible in the east, while the rest of the country will remain without precipitation.
On October 27, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly cloudy, but precipitation is not expected in most regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.
Details
In Kyiv, thermometers will show +13 to +15°C. Lviv will be warm, with temperatures ranging from +16 to +18°C, and no rain. In Dnipro and Odesa, the temperature will fluctuate between +13...+15°C and +14...+16°C, respectively.
In the east, in Kharkiv, the temperature is expected to be +12...+14°C with a possible light rain. A similar situation is observed in Donetsk and Luhansk, where the temperature will be +11...+13°C and +10...+12°C, respectively, with light precipitation.
Simferopol will also be warm, with temperatures of +14...+16°C without rain. In Bakhmut, +10...+12°C and light rain are forecast, and Melitopol will remain dry with a temperature of +12...+14°C.
In general, the average daytime temperature across the country will be around +12...+14°C, creating favorable conditions for walking and outdoor recreation.
