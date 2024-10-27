First snow in Ukraine: when to expect a sharp cold snap and weather changes
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Weather Center predicts the first wet snow in most regions of Ukraine on November 4. Temperatures will drop to -5 degrees at night and range from +1 to +6 during the day, with warmer temperatures in the south.
The first snow is expected in Ukraine soon. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Service, UNN reports.
Details
Forecasters predict light wet snow in most regions of the country as early as November 4.
At night the temperature will drop to 0-5 degrees below zero, and during the day it will range from +1 to +6 degrees. In the south of Ukraine, the temperature will be slightly higher at night, from +1 to +7 degrees, and during the day - from +4 to +9 degrees.
Thus, with the arrival of November, Ukrainians can expect not only temperature changes but also the first signs of the winter season. Forecasters recommend that residents be careful on the road due to possible snowfall and changing weather conditions.
