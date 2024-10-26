Weather in Ukraine: partly cloudy weather, rains are expected in the east
Kyiv • UNN
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine on October 26 with temperatures ranging from +8 to +17°C. Light rains are forecast in the east, while in the western regions and in the south there will be no precipitation.
The weather in Ukraine on October 26 will be mostly variable. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
In the western regions, such as Kyiv (+11...+13°C) and Lviv (+15...+17°C), partly cloudy weather is expected without precipitation.
In the east of the country, particularly in Kharkiv (+9...+11°C), Donetsk (+9...+11°C) and Luhansk (+8...+10°C), light rains are forecast. In Bakhmut, the temperature will also fluctuate between +8 and +10°C with light rain.
In Odesa, the temperature will be +12...+14°C, and in Simferopol - +13...+15°C, with partly cloudy weather and no precipitation. In Melitopol, the temperature is expected to be within +12...+14°C, also without rain.
The average daytime temperature in Ukraine will be around +10...+12°C, with short-term precipitation possible in the eastern regions.
