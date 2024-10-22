Dry and sunny weather is expected in Kyiv region this week
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv region will be under the influence of a high pressure field, which will contribute to the formation of dry and sunny weather. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the range of +11...+15 degrees, and nighttime temperatures will be around +5 degrees starting in the middle of the week.
Details
During this week, the Kyiv region will be under the influence of a high pressure field, which will contribute to the formation of dry and mostly sunny weather. Cloudless skies will allow the surface air layer to warm up, resulting in daytime highs of +11-+15 degrees.
At night, starting in the middle of the week, the temperature will become more stable, fluctuating at +5 degrees.
