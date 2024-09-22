Warm weather and light clouds are expected in Kyiv region tomorrow

On Monday, September 23, the weather in Kyiv region is expected to be dry and warm. Partly cloudy weather is expected during the day. This was stated by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Weather forecast for September 23 in Kyiv region:

- Partly cloudy, no precipitation;

- Temperature at night 6-11°, during the day 20-25°

- in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 22-24° - forecasters summarized.

Also tomorrow, predominantly northeast wind with a speed of 5-10 m/s is expected.

Tomorrow, September 23, the weather in Ukraine will remain warm. Most of the country will be free of precipitation, only in Crimea there will be some rains