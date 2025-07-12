Weather in Ukraine on July 12: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +38° 12 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On July 12, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible on the Left Bank and in the west, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Air temperature will range from +22° to +38°.
On Saturday, July 12, variable cloudiness will be observed over most of the territory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in the Left Bank, during the day and in the western regions, atmospheric fronts will cause short-term rain with thunderstorms in places. In the rest of the territory, a high-pressure field will form, which will cause weather without precipitation.
The wind is light, of variable directions. The temperature in the western, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions during the day will be 22-27° Celsius; in the southeastern part, there will be intense heat of 35-38°; in the rest of the territory, it will be 28-33° Celsius.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be mostly sunny on Saturday, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature will be 25-27°.
