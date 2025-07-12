$41.820.05
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 13864 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 94828 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 118497 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 127858 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 83746 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 79087 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 69431 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62066 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49185 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38789 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
International Day for Combating Sand and Dust Storms and World Rum Day: what else is celebrated on July 12 12 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

On July 12, the International Day for Combating Sand and Dust Storms, established by the UN in 2023, and World Rum Day, which is celebrated on the second Saturday of July, are observed. Also on this day, International Nude Bathing Day, World Flight Attendant Day, Different Colored Eyes Day, and Paper Bag Day are celebrated.

International Day for Combating Sand and Dust Storms and World Rum Day: what else is celebrated on July 12

Today, July 12, marks the International Day to Combat Sand and Dust Storms and World Rum Day, which is now produced in more than 60 countries, writes UNN.

International Day to Combat Sand and Dust Storms

On July 12, the world celebrates the International Day to Combat Sand and Dust Storms – an initiative launched by the UN in 2023. Its main goal is to draw attention to the extensive damage caused by these natural phenomena to the environment, human health, and the economy, and to call on the international community for coordinated action.

Although sand and dust storms are part of natural processes, their intensity and frequency have been rapidly increasing in recent years. The main causes are climate change, soil degradation, desertification, and human activity. Powerful air masses can carry dust for thousands of kilometers, leading to air quality deterioration, reduced visibility, disruption of transport, destruction of infrastructure, and respiratory problems in people.

Consequences of the storm in Kyiv region: tens of thousands of households in a number of communities are without power10.07.25, 21:04 • 2764 views

World Rum Day

Every year on the second Saturday of July, the world celebrates the day of one of the most popular distilled beverages - rum. This drink, which has its roots in the Caribbean region, has gained recognition in many countries and is now produced in more than 60 countries. 

The initiative to celebrate World Rum Day emerged in 2019 thanks to writer Paul Jackson. As an expert on spirits and editor of the World Rum Guide, he sought to raise global awareness of this beverage. The holiday is traditionally held on a Saturday to provide a convenient time for celebrations in restaurants, bars, and at home.

International Skinny Dipping Day

International Skinny Dipping Day is a fun and unusual annual event traditionally celebrated on the second Saturday of July. While this holiday often brings smiles and surprise, it has a deeper meaning than just swimming without clothes. This day promotes body positivity, supports freedom of expression, and celebrates the joy of returning to nature.

International Skinny Dipping Day is an opportunity to shed all artificial restrictions and connect with nature.

Since the beginning of June, 10 incidents involving children have occurred on water bodies in Ukraine: the police reminded about safety rules19.06.25, 14:48 • 2197 views

World Flight Attendant Day

Every year on July 12, we celebrate World Civil Aviation Flight Attendant Day, honoring one of the most romantic and responsible professions. Stewards and stewardesses ensure the comfort and safety of passengers, making every flight a special and pleasant journey. It is known that this profession appeared back in the 1930s, when airlines began hiring specialists to serve passengers on board aircraft.

The first International Flight Attendant Day was celebrated on May 31, 2015, at the initiative of the Canadian Flight Attendants Union, which sought to honor the dedication and professionalism of aviation workers from around the world. Subsequently, the date was moved.

Different Colored Eyes Day

If you have different colored eyes, then July 12 is your special day. It is worth noting that about 70-90% of the world's population has brown eyes, and the proportion of people with heterochromia does not exceed 1%. 

Heterochromia is a unique feature where the right and left irises of the eyes have different colors, or different areas of the same iris differ in shades. This phenomenon occurs due to an uneven distribution of melanin - the pigment that determines eye color. According to statistics, approximately 11 out of 1000 people have heterochromia, which makes it quite rare.

Paper Bag Day

Every year on July 12, an unofficial but important environmental holiday is celebrated - Paper Bag Day. The main idea is that paper bags are natural and can decompose naturally in nature. This holiday is designed to raise awareness among people about the problem of environmental pollution, popularize the benefits of using paper bags, and encourage responsible consumption and an ecological lifestyle.

Air pollution to continue: Elon Musk's xAI data center allowed to operate gas turbines03.07.25, 21:02 • 1413 views

Day of the Holy Martyrs Proclus and Hilarion

On July 12, Orthodox believers commemorate the holy martyrs Proclus and Hilarion. Proclus and Hilarion were relatives - Proclus was the uncle of young Hilarion. They lived in the city of Callipolis (modern Turkey) during a period of brutal persecution of Christians. They were arrested for refusing to worship pagan gods.

Proclus, despite brutal torture, did not break. After numerous tortures, he was executed - crucified and wounded with arrows. His courage inspired Hilarion, who exclaimed: "I am also a Christian!" For this, young Hilarion was also arrested, tortured, and eventually executed.

Day of Saint Michael Maleinos

On July 12, Orthodox Christians commemorate Saint Michael Maleinos. He was born around 894 into a wealthy Byzantine family under the name Manuel. He first served in the army of Emperor Leo VI, but at the age of 18, he chose the monastic path. He took monastic vows on Mount Kiminas, received the name Michael, and later founded a monastery on Mount Malea, becoming its abbot. He was known for his strict asceticism, prayer, and spiritual feats. He died in 962, was canonized, and is revered in the Orthodox Church.

Vatican opens Raphael's "Room of Constantine" after 10 years of restoration27.06.25, 15:18 • 2712 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
United Nations
Canada
Turkey
Tesla
