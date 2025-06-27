Vatican opens Raphael's "Room of Constantine" after 10 years of restoration

After 10 years of restoration, the "Room of Constantine" returns, one of the four created by the Renaissance genius Raphael Sanzio (1483-1520).

Details

On Thursday, the Vatican Museums opened the last and most important of Raphael's restored rooms, after a decade of painstaking restoration.

The magnificent Hall of Constantine in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, which houses Raphael's masterpiece depicting Constantine's victory over Maxentius at the Milvian Bridge, has returned to its original splendor, according to the media.

Unexpected discovery

A ten-year project to clean and restore the largest of Raphael's four rooms revealed a new fresco painting technique. It is now known that Raphael Santi (Italian: Raffaello Santi), a genius of the Renaissance, painter, and architect, used oil paint directly on the wall in this work. He arranged a grid of nails embedded in the walls to hold in place a resin surface on which he painted.

The Vatican announced the opening of the Hall of Constantine

What is this room, which has been worked on for 10 years?

It is a reception room that was painted by Raphael and his pupils in the first quarter of the 1500s. It is dedicated to the 4th-century Roman emperor Constantine, whose adoption of Christianity contributed to the spread of the faith throughout the Roman Empire.

The rooms were designed as apartments for Pope Julius II (1503-1513), who in the early 16th century.

Pope Julius II summoned the young Raphael Sanzio from Florence to Rome in 1508 to decorate his new private apartment in the Apostolic Palace, giving the then 25-year-old a large commission at the peak of his artistic creativity.

Perhaps Julius II's goal was to surpass the apartments of his predecessor and rival Alexander VI (1492-1503), as the "Raphael Rooms" are located directly above the rooms of the former pontiff of the powerful Borgia family. However, these rooms were only completed after the death of Julius II and Raphael himself.

Regarding the project's technique. There were already rumors that Raphael wanted to decorate the rooms not with frescoes, but with oil paint directly on the wall. This way, the images could be given more vibrancy.

According to Fabio Piacentini, one of the chief restorers, the long-term restoration of the Room of Constantine proved that these opinions of the Italian painter, graphic artist, and architect of the Umbrian and Roman school were indeed correct.

By the way, Vatican art conservators discovered that "Justice" and "Courtesy" — the two female figures in opposite corners of the hall — are actually paintings done in oil on the wall, not frescoes. In this case, paint was applied to wet plaster. According to experts, these images were obviously the work of Raphael himself.

Supplement

Raphael died on April 6, 1520, at the age of 37, before the hall could be completed. The remaining paintings in the room were frescoes executed by his pupils, who could not master the oil painting technique.

Recall

