Since the beginning of June, 10 incidents involving children have occurred on water bodies in Ukraine: the police reminded about safety rules

Since the beginning of June, 10 incidents involving children have been recorded at reservoirs in Ukraine. Law enforcement urged citizens to be especially attentive when отдыхать by the water. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police on Telegram.

Details

The police noted that preventive measures are being organized to prevent new tragedies.

The department emphasizes the importance of adhering to elementary, but critically important, rules of conduct on the water.

In particular, citizens are advised to swim only in designated and specially equipped areas. Emphasis is placed on the need to avoid swimming beyond the buoys, swimming alone, and observing storm warnings.

Choose equipped beaches that meet safety requirements - recommended the police.

And stressed that children require special supervision during отдыхать by the water. As even inflatable rings, mattresses, or boats can be dangerous if children use them without adult control.

Do not leave a child alone in the bath or pool even for a minute - warned the patrol officers.

Another important point is to maintain an interval between meals and swimming. After all, you can only swim 1.5–2 hours after eating.

Law enforcement also reminded about the strict prohibition of swimming in combat zones.

Beaches on pause: Kyiv city administration reminds Kyiv residents that the swimming season in the capital will not be opened this year either - Kyiv City State Administration

Swimming is strictly prohibited in areas where hostilities were or are being conducted - emphasized the Patrol Police.

