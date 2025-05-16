Beaches on pause: Kyiv city administration reminds Kyiv residents that the swimming season in the capital will not be opened this year either - Kyiv City State Administration

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire
11:56 AM • 8558 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 42705 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 46034 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 50127 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 151989 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 169151 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 148620 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182681 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 153035 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407458 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
92%
749mm
Popular news

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 131534 views

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 36576 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53343 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 70389 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30314 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 236677 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 228424 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 290229 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 353662 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407458 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30445 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53464 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 74925 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 112640 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 137843 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Beaches on pause: Kyiv city administration reminds Kyiv residents that the swimming season in the capital will not be opened this year either - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

The Kyiv City State Administration urged Kyiv residents not to visit beaches and places of mass gatherings of people near the water for safety reasons. The decision is valid from May 17, 2023.

Beaches on pause: Kyiv city administration reminds Kyiv residents that the swimming season in the capital will not be opened this year either - Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, residents are urged to refrain from visiting beaches and places of mass gathering of people near the water for security reasons under martial law. This was reported by the KMDA, reports UNN.

Details

The decision of the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv dated May 17, 2023, according to which the bathing season does not open in the city, and residents are not recommended to visit beaches and places of mass gathering of people near the water, continues to be in effect

- stated in the message.

As indicated, the restrictions are introduced for security reasons under martial law.

In the event of an air raid alert, the presence of a large number of people on the beaches may complicate access to shelters and create additional risks to life. That is why, as in previous years, relaxing on the beaches remains undesirable

- explained in the mayor's office.

At the same time, it is noted that specialists continue seasonal work necessary to maintain order and sanitary condition of territories near water bodies. In particular, cleaning, sanitary treatment, water quality research, inspection of territories for the presence of explosive objects, including fragments of missiles or drones that could remain after shelling.

In places where seasonal rescue posts are set up, in the event of an air raid alert, announcements will be made every 15 minutes from loudspeakers calling for people to leave the danger zone

- added to the KMDA.

The KMDA assures that hot water will not be turned off in the capital in summer14.05.25, 15:24 • 20649 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv
Brent
$64.93
Bitcoin
$103,515.80
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.65
Золото
$3,180.06
Ethereum
$2,599.29