Beaches on pause: Kyiv city administration reminds Kyiv residents that the swimming season in the capital will not be opened this year either - Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, residents are urged to refrain from visiting beaches and places of mass gathering of people near the water for security reasons under martial law. This was reported by the KMDA, reports UNN.

Details

The decision of the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv dated May 17, 2023, according to which the bathing season does not open in the city, and residents are not recommended to visit beaches and places of mass gathering of people near the water, continues to be in effect - stated in the message.

As indicated, the restrictions are introduced for security reasons under martial law.

In the event of an air raid alert, the presence of a large number of people on the beaches may complicate access to shelters and create additional risks to life. That is why, as in previous years, relaxing on the beaches remains undesirable - explained in the mayor's office.

At the same time, it is noted that specialists continue seasonal work necessary to maintain order and sanitary condition of territories near water bodies. In particular, cleaning, sanitary treatment, water quality research, inspection of territories for the presence of explosive objects, including fragments of missiles or drones that could remain after shelling.

In places where seasonal rescue posts are set up, in the event of an air raid alert, announcements will be made every 15 minutes from loudspeakers calling for people to leave the danger zone - added to the KMDA.

The KMDA assures that hot water will not be turned off in the capital in summer