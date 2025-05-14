The KMDA assures that hot water will not be turned off in the capital in summer

The information spread in the media about the alleged cessation of hot water supply in Kyiv in the summer is not true. This is reported by UNN with reference to the KMDA.

Details

The communal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" calls on the media not to spread unreliable information voiced by some "experts" regarding the alleged absence of hot water due to economic reasons or gas shortages.

Hot water will be supplied in the summer as usual. Isolated cases of temporary absence of hot water may be related only to emergency situations or planned hydraulic tests - the message says.

Usually, Kyivteploenergo eliminates emergency situations within 24 hours, after which it immediately restores the service. Routine work on testing heating networks and preparing them for winter operation usually takes 2 weeks with minor adjustments to the timing to eliminate detected damage.

Employees of communal services are working hard to complete the entire necessary complex of preparatory work, summarized in the KMDA.

We remind you that on March 31, 2025, in the Holosiivskyi district, one of the energy facilities of "Kyivteploenergo" was shelled, the premises were damaged. A criminal proceeding has been opened, no threats to energy supply have been detected.