Weather in Ukraine on January 29: where it will be warmest and whether to take an umbrella

January 29 will bring relatively warm and mostly dry weather to Ukraine. Cloudy weather with occasional clearing will prevail across the country. Significant precipitation is not expected, except in some western regions, where light rains are possible. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, forecasters predict a comfortable air temperature in the capital of +7...+9°C. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, but without rain. A similar picture will be observed in the east of the country, in particular in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk, where the temperature will also reach +7...+9°C.

In western Ukraine, particularly in Lviv, slightly higher temperatures are expected - +11...+13°C. However, light rains are possible in some places. The central and southern regions, such as Dnipro, Odesa, Simferopol and Melitopol, will receive a portion of mild heat with temperatures ranging from +9 to +13°C.

In general, January 29 will be free of significant weather shocks in Ukraine. Relatively warm temperatures for this time of year and no precipitation will make the day comfortable for walking and traveling.