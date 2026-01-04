$42.170.00
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 190738 views
"We will continue tomorrow": Zelenskyy announced changes in the State Border Guard Service after Deyneko's dismissal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed changes in the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. This happened after Valeriy Vavryniuk was appointed interim head of the SBGS on January 4.

"We will continue tomorrow": Zelenskyy announced changes in the State Border Guard Service after Deyneko's dismissal

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will undergo changes, and the relevant directions of these changes have been discussed with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, "we will continue tomorrow," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on January 4, UNN reports.

Today, we worked in detail on the security front. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will change, and we discussed the relevant directions of these changes with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko. We will continue tomorrow.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

On January 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Valeriy Vavryniuk as acting head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. This happened after Serhiy Deyneko was dismissed from the post of head of the SBGS.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine