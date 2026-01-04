"We will continue tomorrow": Zelenskyy announced changes in the State Border Guard Service after Deyneko's dismissal

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will undergo changes, and the relevant directions of these changes have been discussed with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, "we will continue tomorrow," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on January 4, UNN reports.

Recall

On January 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Valeriy Vavryniuk as acting head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. This happened after Serhiy Deyneko was dismissed from the post of head of the SBGS.