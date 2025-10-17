We want to end the war, many people have died - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine must end, as many people have died, UNN reports.

"We have to put an end to this, so many people have already died in this war. We have to finish all this," he said. - Trump said during a meeting with Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy thanked him for the invitation.

Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump

"It seems to me that Putin is not completely ready, but I hope that with your help we will be able to stop this war. We have a sufficiently favorable development of events, a lot of losses in people and economy on the part of the Russians," he said. - Zelenskyy told Trump.

Addition

Politico wrote that against the backdrop of planned talks between Trump and Zelenskyy and after the American leader's statements about an "offensive," Ukraine is considering a meeting on Friday to secure the necessary modern weapons.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy would ask America for Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington.

It should be noted that before this, on October 13, the US President stated that he would send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia continued the war.

Trump also emphasized that Russia does not want to end the war.

In addition, a few days ago, Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

However, yesterday, October 16, on the eve of the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump held a long conversation with Putin. Trump stated that next week there will be a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that the topic of Tomahawk was raised during the conversation with Putin.

The head of the White House noted that the US has a large number of these missiles, but they are needed by the country itself.

According to Russian leader's aide Yuriy Ushakov, the phone conversation between Putin and Trump was initiated by the Russian side. Putin informed Trump about the alleged strategic initiative of Russian troops along the entire front line and emphasized that the use of "Tomahawks" could spoil relations between America and Russia.