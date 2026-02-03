We need to seek dialogue, but no one is going to surrender: Zelenskyy on the next round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the second round of negotiations with Russia in Abu Dhabi, it is necessary to seek dialogue on ending the war, but no one is going to surrender. Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

Of course, we will support it if there are similar proposals from the Americans. We will support de-escalation steps. We have agreed with our team, I will be in touch, they will connect with me, we will hear what they (the Russians - ed.) have brought, what they are ready for, what compromises the Russian side is ready for. There should not only be signals regarding Ukraine. Well, I think our group knows, and from me as well, that we need to seek dialogue, but no one is going to surrender. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been determined; they are scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi.