"We knocked their teeth out" - Danilov says Russia lacks resources to attack Kyiv

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104185 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113406 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156016 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159396 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256587 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175304 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229496 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37914 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43999 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 50634 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 48537 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 37113 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256587 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229497 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215266 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240846 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227390 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104185 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76717 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82681 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114228 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115062 views
"We knocked their teeth out" - Danilov says Russia lacks resources to attack Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28227 views

Danilov said that Russia lacks the resources to launch a new offensive against Kyiv after Ukraine has weakened Russian troops over the two years of war.

The Russian army  does not have the resources to attempt a second offensive on Kyiv, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk, UNN reports

Details 

When asked by Moseychuk whether the Russians would have enough resources to try to seize the capital again, Danilov replied: 

It will not be the case that they will dominate here. They were going to do it when they had completely different capabilities.  During the two years of war, we knocked out the teeth they had in February 2022 and February 2023.

According to him, if the Russian Federation were capable of seizing the capital, it would not have turned to authoritarian countries, including Iran, for help. 

He said that Ukrainian special services monitor the situation in all areas on a daily basis. They are currently aware of Russian training in Belarus in 2024.

Danilov: Russia has a plan to destabilize Ukraine internally16.02.24, 21:15 • 30737 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
iranIran
kyivKyiv

