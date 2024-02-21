"We knocked their teeth out" - Danilov says Russia lacks resources to attack Kyiv

The Russian army does not have the resources to attempt a second offensive on Kyiv, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk, UNN reports .

Details

When asked by Moseychuk whether the Russians would have enough resources to try to seize the capital again, Danilov replied:

It will not be the case that they will dominate here. They were going to do it when they had completely different capabilities. During the two years of war, we knocked out the teeth they had in February 2022 and February 2023.

According to him, if the Russian Federation were capable of seizing the capital, it would not have turned to authoritarian countries, including Iran, for help.

He said that Ukrainian special services monitor the situation in all areas on a daily basis. They are currently aware of Russian training in Belarus in 2024.

