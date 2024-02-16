Danilov: Russia has a plan to destabilize Ukraine internally

Russia has a plan to destabilize Ukraine internally, which will be launched after the elections in Russia. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"They have another plan, and I have repeatedly emphasized this plan - a plan to destabilize our country internally. They have a great desire after the March 17 elections, and they are now doing a lot of preparatory work for this plan to install this plan. This is internal destabilization. We need to understand all the insidious things that Russia will throw into our information space," Danilov said.

According to him, it is about introducing artificial intelligence into information warfare. Russia will also apply new technologies to other countries where it wants to maintain influence.

"They are already testing these things," Danilov said.

Addendum

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andriy Yusov , statedthat the Telegram platform contains a number of threats to information, and not only information, security in our country.