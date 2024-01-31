"We have not forgotten about anyone": Zelensky on the 50th exchange of prisoners

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 9167 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104132 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131848 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132135 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170404 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277911 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178082 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167059 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 15719 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131860 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104487 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104583 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120813 views
"We have not forgotten about anyone": Zelensky on the 50th exchange of prisoners

"We have not forgotten about anyone": Zelensky on the 50th exchange of prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31912 views

During the last prisoner exchange, Ukraine released 207 citizens from Russian captivity, including the defenders of Mariupol.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the release of Ukrainians from russian captivity and assured that work on the prisoners would continue. This is stated in the latest video address of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details 

He reminded that today another 207 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity. Among them are 180 privates and sergeants and 27 officers. Almost half of them are defenders of Mariupol.

Among those rescued are soldiers from the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the National Police.

207 guys will soon be home with their families. 207 families are already happy.  We will do everything to bring each and every one back. We have not forgotten about anyone. For each name we are looking for

- the President said.

Recall

On January 31, the 50th exchange of prisoners took place . Ukraine returned 207 of its citizens from Russian captivity. 

Among the rescued servicemen are 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guardsmen, 26 border guards, 29 soldiers of the Territorial Defense and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising