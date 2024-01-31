"We have not forgotten about anyone": Zelensky on the 50th exchange of prisoners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the release of Ukrainians from russian captivity and assured that work on the prisoners would continue. This is stated in the latest video address of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

He reminded that today another 207 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity. Among them are 180 privates and sergeants and 27 officers. Almost half of them are defenders of Mariupol.

Among those rescued are soldiers from the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the National Police.

207 guys will soon be home with their families. 207 families are already happy. We will do everything to bring each and every one back. We have not forgotten about anyone. For each name we are looking for - the President said.

Recall

On January 31, the 50th exchange of prisoners took place . Ukraine returned 207 of its citizens from Russian captivity.

Among the rescued servicemen are 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guardsmen, 26 border guards, 29 soldiers of the Territorial Defense and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine.