We count on US pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump

After meeting with United States President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Washington would increase pressure on Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

More than two hours of substantive conversation with US President Donald Trump, which can really bring closer the end of this war - stated in the post of the President of Ukraine.

He noted that they discussed all key issues: Ukrainian positions on the battlefield, long-range capabilities and air defense, and, of course, diplomatic prospects.

"Russia must stop the aggression it started and is deliberately prolonging. We count on US pressure," Zelenskyy added.

On October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump took place at the White House.

One of the key topics of conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy will be the issue of possible provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

After meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy stated that the US does not want escalation in relations with Russia. The leaders decided not to publicly discuss long-range missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he also discussed air defense systems with American leader Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: "We must stop where we are now and start talking"