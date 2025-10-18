Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: "We must stop where we are now and start talking"

After talks with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to journalists and shared a common position on a possible conflict resolution, noting that it is worth stopping "where we are now," UNN reports.

Details

We have to stop where we are now and start talking. Trump is right

– Zelenskyy noted.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of real steps for peace and added that Ukraine did not start this war, so everything depends on Putin. He called for a pragmatic approach, stressing that negotiations are possible only if the aggressor is ready for dialogue.

Recall

Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump discussed security guarantees. Ukraine counts on them and US leadership.

Zelenskyy stated that providing bilateral security guarantees with the US is "the most important document, because the US is very strong."

Q. Zelenskyy: Trump said that "Putin hates me, but I have the same attitude towards this man."