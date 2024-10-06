“We are proud of everyone who is truly resilient": Zelensky congratulates on the Day of Territorial Defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, noting that thousands of soldiers of the TRO have shown the best features of the Ukrainian character, their courage and devotion to Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel

Today is the Day of Territorial Defense, the day of soldiers and units that, together with all components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, protect our country and people. Since the first days of the full-scale war, thousands and thousands of soldiers of the territorial defense have demonstrated the best features of the Ukrainian character, their courage and loyalty to Ukraine. Defense of the north: the capital, Chernihiv, Sumy. The defense of Kharkiv, battles in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in the south of our country. We are proud of everyone who is truly resilient. We are grateful to everyone who is destroying the enemy and fighting for Ukraine's ability to live. And we honor the memory of all those who have fallen in battle for Ukraine - Zelensky wrote.

