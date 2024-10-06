“We are proud of everyone who is truly resilient": Zelensky congratulates on the Day of Territorial Defense

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98139 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109322 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 111419 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111419 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 43815 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43815 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51098 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165899 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165899 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181698 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181698 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172311 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 188652 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188652 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141558 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141558 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141624 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146351 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137788 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137788 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154689 views
“We are proud of everyone who is truly resilient": Zelensky congratulates on the Day of Territorial Defense

"We are proud of everyone who is truly resilient": Zelensky congratulates on the Day of Territorial Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37743 views

The President noted the resilience and dedication of the TRO soldiers in defending the state. Zelenskyy thanked for the destruction of the enemy and honored the memory of those who died in the battles for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, noting that thousands of soldiers of the TRO have shown the best features of the Ukrainian character, their courage and devotion to Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Today is the Day of Territorial Defense, the day of soldiers and units that, together with all components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, protect our country and people. Since the first days of the full-scale war, thousands and thousands of soldiers of the territorial defense have demonstrated the best features of the Ukrainian character, their courage and loyalty to Ukraine. Defense of the north: the capital, Chernihiv, Sumy. The defense of Kharkiv, battles in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in the south of our country. We are proud of everyone who is truly resilient. We are grateful to everyone who is destroying the enemy and fighting for Ukraine's ability to live. And we honor the memory of all those who have fallen in battle for Ukraine

- Zelensky wrote. 

Recall

On October 6 , Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

