"We are far from that": Europe is not currently preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine - Merz

European countries are not currently preparing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, as all efforts are focused on achieving a ceasefire with Russia. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a meeting of EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a summit in Albania, reports UNN with reference to Reuters news agency.

According to the German Chancellor, any plans for a future peaceful settlement must include a clear negotiation format and potential security guarantees for Ukraine.

The next step should be a clear definition of the format of peace negotiations, as well as what security guarantees Ukraine may need in the future," - emphasized Fradric Merz. He noted that there are currently no grounds to talk about the introduction of European peacekeepers into Ukraine to deter Russian aggression.

"We are far from it... We want the shooting to stop, the killings to stop... These are the issues we are currently dealing with," the German Chancellor said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski denied the possibility of introducing Polish troops into Ukraine after the ceasefire, despite discussions with the United States.

Among the leaders of European countries, there is no unanimity regarding the decision to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

