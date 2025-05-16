"We will not give up": Merz assured of support for Ukraine until the end of the war with Russia

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 4270 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 13322 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22456 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 36216 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37582 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92384 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67714 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62203 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159586 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
93%
746mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 61044 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87966 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 95218 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29889 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66268 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 4270 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 13322 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262972 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253948 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315377 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10330 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11174 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66567 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 88243 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84269 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

"We will not give up": Merz assured of support for Ukraine until the end of the war with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured of further support for Ukraine in the war with Russia after a conversation with Donald Trump. He stressed that Germany will not stop helping Ukraine until the end of the war.

"We will not give up": Merz assured of support for Ukraine until the end of the war with Russia

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, confirmed further support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. He announced this on his page in the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

The Chancellor noted that he had a conversation with US President Donald Trump, in which he confirmed his position on supporting Ukraine until the end of the war.

We spoke to President Trump again. We will continue to help Ukraine end the war. We will not give up

– Merz wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he "may" call Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump wants to end the war, so coordination with the United States of America is important.

However, during negotiations in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that the Kremlin is ready to fight against Ukraine for as long as it takes. As an example, he cited the Russian-Swedish war, which lasted 21 years, from 1700 to 1721.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.39
Bitcoin
$104,168.30
S&P 500
$5,924.43
Tesla
$347.41
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,186.04
Ethereum
$2,594.86