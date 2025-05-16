"We will not give up": Merz assured of support for Ukraine until the end of the war with Russia
The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, confirmed further support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. He announced this on his page in the social network "X", reports UNN.
Details
The Chancellor noted that he had a conversation with US President Donald Trump, in which he confirmed his position on supporting Ukraine until the end of the war.
We spoke to President Trump again. We will continue to help Ukraine end the war. We will not give up
Recall
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he "may" call Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.
At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump wants to end the war, so coordination with the United States of America is important.
However, during negotiations in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that the Kremlin is ready to fight against Ukraine for as long as it takes. As an example, he cited the Russian-Swedish war, which lasted 21 years, from 1700 to 1721.