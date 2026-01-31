$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 12061 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 11743 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 12676 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 12768 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 10912 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 10287 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 5784 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11044 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18333 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Water supply fully restored in Kyiv, but thousands of homes remain without heating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the restoration of water supply in all districts of the capital. Approximately 2,600 homes still remain without heating.

Water supply fully restored in Kyiv, but thousands of homes remain without heating

Water supply has been restored in all districts of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, about 2,600 houses are still without heating.

Utility workers and energy specialists are working around the clock to restore heating in Kyiv residents' homes

- Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Recall

In Kyiv region, the situation with electricity supply has stabilized, the region is returning to schedules. Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv.

Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
