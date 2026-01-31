Water supply fully restored in Kyiv, but thousands of homes remain without heating

Water supply has been restored in all districts of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, about 2,600 houses are still without heating.

Utility workers and energy specialists are working around the clock to restore heating in Kyiv residents' homes - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Recall

In Kyiv region, the situation with electricity supply has stabilized, the region is returning to schedules. Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv.

Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal