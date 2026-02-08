Washington Post CEO and Publisher Resigns
Kyiv • UNN
The head of The Washington Post, William Lewis, has announced his resignation. This comes after the publication laid off 30% of its staff.
The head of The Washington Post, William Lewis, is resigning amid the publication's recent layoff of 30% of its staff. This was reported on the social network X by Matt Viser, head of the WP bureau in the White House, writes UNN.
Details
He attached a screenshot of Lewis's letter to employees to his post.
"After two years of transformation at The Washington Post, it is now time for me to move on. I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and guidance throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. This institution could not have a better owner," the message reads.
William Lewis added that during his tenure, "difficult decisions" were made to ensure a sustainable future for The Washington Post, so that the publication, according to the official, could continue to publish "high-quality unbiased news for millions of consumers" every day for many years to come.
Recall
The Washington Post announced the layoff of about 30% of its employees, including hundreds of journalists, due to significant losses. The publication will focus on national news, politics, business, and healthcare, closing its sports, book, and local sections.