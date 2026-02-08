$43.140.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Guardian

Washington Post CEO and Publisher Resigns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The head of The Washington Post, William Lewis, has announced his resignation. This comes after the publication laid off 30% of its staff.

Washington Post CEO and Publisher Resigns

The head of The Washington Post, William Lewis, is resigning amid the publication's recent layoff of 30% of its staff. This was reported on the social network X by Matt Viser, head of the WP bureau in the White House, writes UNN.

Details

He attached a screenshot of Lewis's letter to employees to his post.

"After two years of transformation at The Washington Post, it is now time for me to move on. I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and guidance throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. This institution could not have a better owner," the message reads.

William Lewis added that during his tenure, "difficult decisions" were made to ensure a sustainable future for The Washington Post, so that the publication, according to the official, could continue to publish "high-quality unbiased news for millions of consumers" every day for many years to come.

Recall

The Washington Post announced the layoff of about 30% of its employees, including hundreds of journalists, due to significant losses. The publication will focus on national news, politics, business, and healthcare, closing its sports, book, and local sections.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
The Washington Post
Jeff Bezos