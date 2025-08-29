$41.260.06
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 36073 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 37889 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 28519 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 44612 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 36843 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 61099 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 68813 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 65726 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 160914 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
750mm
War in Ukraine could last many months because of Putin - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz predicts a protracted war in Ukraine. He doubts Putin's readiness for peace talks and a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy.

War in Ukraine could last many months because of Putin - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that the war in Ukraine could last "many months," questioning Vladimir Putin's readiness for progress in peace talks. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Merz noted that initial discussions concerned holding a bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy within two weeks, but the dictator remained "frankly unprepared" to implement this plan.

"Frankly, I'm not surprised by this, because it's part of the Russian president's strategy to act exactly this way," Merz said.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of cooperation within the coalition of the willing and increasing pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table.

Recall

France and Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. This decision was made after the latest Russian strikes and confirmed by a joint declaration.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine