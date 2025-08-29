War in Ukraine could last many months because of Putin - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that the war in Ukraine could last "many months," questioning Vladimir Putin's readiness for progress in peace talks. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Merz noted that initial discussions concerned holding a bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy within two weeks, but the dictator remained "frankly unprepared" to implement this plan.

"Frankly, I'm not surprised by this, because it's part of the Russian president's strategy to act exactly this way," Merz said.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of cooperation within the coalition of the willing and increasing pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table.

