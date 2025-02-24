ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Von der Leyen: helping Ukraine and providing weapons are at the center of the EU's work in the coming weeks

Von der Leyen: helping Ukraine and providing weapons are at the center of the EU's work in the coming weeks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22551 views

The President of the European Commission stated that the provision of weapons to Ukraine will be at the center of the EU's attention in the coming weeks. The EU and its member countries have already provided support amounting to 145 billion euros.

The war in Ukraine remains the biggest challenge for the future of Europe. And the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is making maximum efforts to win the war, putting not only Ukraine but all of Europe at risk. The issue of providing support to Ukraine, including weapons, will be at the center of the EU's work over the next few weeks. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"The war in Ukraine remains the biggest crisis for the future of Europe. Putin is making maximum efforts to win the war on the territory. He wants Ukraine to capitulate, and we know what can happen next, because it has happened before. It's not just about the fate of Ukraine, which is at stake now, it's about the fate of Europe, which is at stake. So our first priority is to expand Ukraine's resilience, to strengthen it. And so far, the European Union and the member states have supported Ukraine with 145 billion euros - more than anyone else has helped. And thanks to our assistance, we have helped Ukrainians cover the budget gap. And in parallel, we must immediately provide weapons, and this will be at the center of our work in the next few weeks," said Ursula von der Leyen.

She also stressed that military support for Ukraine is important for the security of Europe, as Ukraine will be able to take more responsibility for its security together with Europe in the future.

EU is convening a special meeting on Ukraine on March 625.02.24, 12:46 • 101615 views

"Europe is here now to strengthen Ukraine at this critical moment. I can announce that a new payment of 3.5 billion euros for Ukraine will be made in March," added von der Leyen, confirming the continuation of economic support for Ukraine.

EU to disburse €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in March - Ursula von der Leyen25.02.24, 09:50 • 112541 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising