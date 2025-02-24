Von der Leyen: helping Ukraine and providing weapons are at the center of the EU's work in the coming weeks

The war in Ukraine remains the biggest challenge for the future of Europe. And the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is making maximum efforts to win the war, putting not only Ukraine but all of Europe at risk. The issue of providing support to Ukraine, including weapons, will be at the center of the EU's work over the next few weeks. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"The war in Ukraine remains the biggest crisis for the future of Europe. Putin is making maximum efforts to win the war on the territory. He wants Ukraine to capitulate, and we know what can happen next, because it has happened before. It's not just about the fate of Ukraine, which is at stake now, it's about the fate of Europe, which is at stake. So our first priority is to expand Ukraine's resilience, to strengthen it. And so far, the European Union and the member states have supported Ukraine with 145 billion euros - more than anyone else has helped. And thanks to our assistance, we have helped Ukrainians cover the budget gap. And in parallel, we must immediately provide weapons, and this will be at the center of our work in the next few weeks," said Ursula von der Leyen.

She also stressed that military support for Ukraine is important for the security of Europe, as Ukraine will be able to take more responsibility for its security together with Europe in the future.

EU is convening a special meeting on Ukraine on March 6

"Europe is here now to strengthen Ukraine at this critical moment. I can announce that a new payment of 3.5 billion euros for Ukraine will be made in March," added von der Leyen, confirming the continuation of economic support for Ukraine.

EU to disburse €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in March - Ursula von der Leyen