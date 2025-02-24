EU to disburse €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in March - Ursula von der Leyen

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 10004 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 30212 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 21058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104294 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87323 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111060 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116350 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145268 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115064 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168923 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 84738 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 41433 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 67719 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101673 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 30461 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 30212 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104294 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136339 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168923 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 10882 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130859 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132850 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161498 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140987 views
EU to disburse €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in March - Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112450 views

Ursula von der Leyen announced €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in March. This brings the total support from the EU and its member states to €134 billion.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, which will be disbursed in March. She said this during her visit to Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the European Commission

"The war in Ukraine remains the most central and significant crisis for the future of Europe. Putin is trying his best to win this war on the ground. His goal remains the capitulation of Ukraine. And then we know what can happen next. Because it has already happened.

It is not only the fate of Ukraine that is at stake. It is the fate of Europe. That is why our first priority remains to support Ukraine's resistance," Ursula von der Leyen said . 

According to her, to date, the EU  and its member states have supported Ukraine to the tune of 134 billion euros. She also pointed out that thanks to the Ukraine Facility and the G7 loan, Ukraine's budget deficit was closed for the entire year 2025.

At the same time, we must accelerate the immediate supply of weapons and ammunition. And this will be at the center of our work in the coming weeks

- added the President of the European Commission. 

"Europe is ready to support Ukraine at this critical moment. I can announce that a new disbursement of 3.5 billion euros for Ukraine will arrive in March," added Ursula von der Leyen. 

Von der Leyen and Costa arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion24.02.25, 07:53 • 107245 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

