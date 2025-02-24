EU to disburse €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in March - Ursula von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, which will be disbursed in March. She said this during her visit to Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

"The war in Ukraine remains the most central and significant crisis for the future of Europe. Putin is trying his best to win this war on the ground. His goal remains the capitulation of Ukraine. And then we know what can happen next. Because it has already happened.

It is not only the fate of Ukraine that is at stake. It is the fate of Europe. That is why our first priority remains to support Ukraine's resistance," Ursula von der Leyen said .

According to her, to date, the EU and its member states have supported Ukraine to the tune of 134 billion euros. She also pointed out that thanks to the Ukraine Facility and the G7 loan, Ukraine's budget deficit was closed for the entire year 2025.

At the same time, we must accelerate the immediate supply of weapons and ammunition. And this will be at the center of our work in the coming weeks - added the President of the European Commission.

"Europe is ready to support Ukraine at this critical moment. I can announce that a new disbursement of 3.5 billion euros for Ukraine will arrive in March," added Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen and Costa arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion